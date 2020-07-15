Can’t ignore rampant injustice
Despite their fears, people are demanding justice through movements like the Black Lives Matter movement due to rampant racism and the deaths of countless African Americans.
This justice is slow to come, if it ever comes. We deserve better. Yet far too many people still strongly defend the Confederate flag and Confederate monuments. I have heard arguments that these represent someone’s heritage, but that heritage is inseparable from the racism it fought to defend.
These statues and flags do little more than serve as a daily reminder for African Americans that their heritage was as property. It’s no wonder that so many expect no justice for Breonna Taylor, George Floyd and countless others. This is doubly true when considering that over 90 percent of these statues were built after 1895 in places used for public gatherings, despite the Civil War ending in 1865 (Beetham, 2016).
People try to argue that their heritage deserves to be celebrated, but the Confederacy not only lost, their stance was also purely driven by racism. We don’t see Germany celebrating their Nazi ancestry. This is because this part of Germany’s history is seen as reprehensible, but this is the exact same view people have of the Confederacy.
There is no justifying a war based on a state’s right to own its population. This racist rhetoric needs to stop so we can move forward, and the best place to start is to remove the statues and flags that promote the worst part of our history.
JESSICA BELL
Champaign