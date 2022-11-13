Can’t job be done for less?
Vermilion County’s approximately 76,704 residents (2020 Census) earn an average of $27,880 a year individually and $46,842 a year as a household.
Alex Gale, as airport manager, earned $60,000 a year.
Mr. Rod Hightower of St. Louis has been paid a $24,500 retainer fee, plus $2,800 a day from Sept. 30 to Oct. 11, plus expenses at cost (whatever that may include).
In 16 calendar days, Hightower was paid $10,000 less than Gale earned in a year — more than the average annual income of a Vermilion County household.
Statements have been made that this is a short-term arrangement; how long is unknown. Jonathon Myers, Vermilion Regional Airport Authority chairman, said no real-estate tax money is used to pay Hightower. But other than rent from airport leases, fuel sales income and event rentals, the rest of the funding comes from the federal and state government.
Any funds used out of “non-taxpayer” dollars reduce the total amount of funds in the operating capital. We are paying Hightower’s fee.
I’m asking 1) Are there no consulting companies in Vermilion County or Illinois that could be hired for less? 2) Why aren’t board members able to perform a factual review themselves? 3) Is this an acceptable expenditure?
The Vermilion Regional Airport “is a publicly owned, public-use, general aviation airport.”
DIANE M. CARLTON
Danville