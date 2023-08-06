Can’t replace greatest symbol
How about a goat for the new mascot? It can symbolize how the UI once had a symbol that was the Greatest of All Time, and certainly the most unique.
To be replaced with a mascot nobody cares about is unfavorable. Native Americans have had a long history of being stereotyped as being an unintelligent and uncivilized people. The Cleveland Indians’ mascot, Chief Wahoo, promoted that stereotype, but Chief Illiniwek did not.
Indiana has no mascot. They are just the Hoosiers.
Illinois should do the same and just be the Fighting Illini. At least if a mascot is chosen and then we decide to change it, nobody will care.
ERIK LARSON
Rantoul