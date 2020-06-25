Can’t sign off on leftist talk
Has an organization that you support recently been pressured to craft a statement of solidly supporting the Black Lives Matter movement?
I was told that many or even most were.
In 2019, I was recruited to be a board member of Champaign County Christian Health Center with its working quarters in the OSF facilities. After and because of local events happening on May 31, I was expected to sign off on a statement of support for Black Lives Matter. Also, I was told the statement couldn’t have any reference to “all lives matter.”
I resigned June 9. I’m not a lemming willing to go over the cliff of “political correctness” with a leftist political organization with a “destroy America as it now is” agenda.
LLOYDE ESRY
St. Joseph