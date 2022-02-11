Can’t stand by and be silent
To see evil and not call it evil is evil.
Communism is evil. The communist Chinese government is evil. As a Christian, I am speaking out against China’s treatment and human-rights abuses towards the Uyghur muslims and Chinese Christian communities.
I pray for the persecution to end. I pray for the conscience of those who profit off the pain and suffering of others.
I pray that those who take pleasure in others’ pain will end. I pray for all the heathens of this world because I was once just like them.
I pray for all the enemies of Christ. I pray they will repent and turn from their wicked ways.
One day, Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet the true supreme leader — Jesus Christ — and he will give account of his life and deeds, as will we all.
DAVID HALL
Tolono