Can’t take life
in C-U anymore
After seven generations and 181 years of devotion, my family will be permanently leaving Champaign-Urbana.
I have seen the town change in my lifetime from a well-balanced, cosmopolitan community to one dominated by mostly liberal/socialist political views and politicians.
We built a house in Urbana, but property taxes increased to the point we could not afford them anymore. It’s too bad the price we sold the house for did not reflect our original investment or the value assigned to it by the tax assessor ($150,000 short).
I write this not as a bitter reflection, but a warning to those who have become complacent. If people do not wake up and elect more politically-moderate people to office, the wonderful flavor of C-U will be gone forever.
I have many friends of all political persuasions (I am not a right-wing nut, so do not write me off as one). My family has a record of a great deal of service and history here. But I will be moving to a state with lower taxes and a governor who made sure businesses were not devastated during the pandemic.
The truth is, the COVID-19 infection rate vs. population size in the Florida county where I am moving is very similar to Champaign County. Most of the businesses there survived because they were allowed to remain open.
I will always have a fond place in my heart for this community. I hope it can overcome its current social and political deficits.
DIANA WILLIAMS
Champaign