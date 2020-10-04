Can’t tolerate lawlessness
Recent vandalism of the Champaign Police Department demonstrated a lack of responsibility for oneself and respect for others, two major challenges in society today.
This vandalism included a racial slur against the police chief, who happens to be Black, and obscene phrases. The local organizer referred to this vandalism as “art.” Vandalism and defacement of public or private property are not peaceful protest.
What has happened to personal responsibility? Those who willingly choose to vandalize and deface property should suffer appropriate consequences. That is personal responsibility.
What has happened to respect for others? Many of us were brought up to address people as “Sir” and “Ma’am” and to use words such as “Please” and “Thank you.” Having a respectful attitude toward others makes a big difference in our interactions. Directing obscenities toward others and using racial slurs is not respectful.
We are all human, and we all make mistakes. Responsible, respectful individuals acknowledge their mistakes and apologize sincerely, without excuses.
Actions have consequences. This is a basic life lesson that everyone should learn. Peaceful protest is a right, but vandalism of other people’s property is a crime. Much of the discord in our country today can be traced back to lack of personal responsibility and lack of respect for others. Lawlessness should not be tolerated, as it hurts everyone.
Let’s all make an effort to show more respect for others, to accept personal responsibility for our actions and to foster these characteristics in our children, grandchildren, cousins, friends, etc.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign