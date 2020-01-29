Try this thought experiment. Given that capitalism requires infinite growth to succeed as an economic system and that the earth’s resources are finite, what argument can be made to keep it as an economic system?
One argument is to keep going as we are, using up all the oil, coal, trees, soil and other natural resources, enjoying the life we have and saying who cares what happens to our children, our grandchildren and future generations.
It may be possible for those of us with enough money and privilege to have a decent life and to die before things get really bad. But that is doubtful, since no one can live in a weatherproof bubble that can protect them from tornados, hurricanes, fires, floods, heat, drought and pollution.
That bubble would also have to screen you and your conscience from the ones who are already suffering from economic inequality, a lack of affordable health care, food insecurity and homelessness, all brought on by capitalism. The 1 percent would like to stick with what has worked for them.
Another option would be to look for an economic system where everyone can survive and have enough to live and thrive. Surely there is something better — capitalism hasn’t been around forever.
The question is, will we let the 1 percent decide the fate of all of us and the fate of future generations? Or will we use our brains and fight to change course for a better world for everyone?
ELLEN WOLCOTT
Charleston