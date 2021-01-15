Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow showers this morning. Snow showers for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.