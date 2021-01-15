Capitol riot shows White privilege
If you don’t understand “White privilege,” look to the U.S. Capitol police response to the mob storming the Capitol on Jan. 6. They were understaffed and unprepared for the “White” protesters to arrive.
Two federal law-enforcement officials said Capitol police assured justice officials that they were prepared for the rally. The mayor of Washington, D.C., wrote that “The District of Columbia government is not requesting other federal law-enforcement personnel.”
The results were horrific. Imagine the security forces if it was a George Floyd rally. It would have been tenfold.
ISABEL COLE
Urbana