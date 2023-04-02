Career field wide open
ClarkLindsey and atHome with ClarkLindsey are proud to join with others who provide care and services to the aging population as we raise awareness of the diverse career paths available in our field.
During Careers in Aging Week, we highlight opportunities to serve older adults in a variety of disciplines — universities, senior living communities such as ClarkLindsey, hospitals, long-term and assisted-living communities, home-based care such as atHome with ClarkLindsey, and other workplaces.
Whether it is in research, direct care, hospitality or medicine, those of us who serve older adults will agree that our work brings meaning and purpose to our lives, and we are grateful for the opportunity to help older adults live their best lives. You can learn more about careers in aging at careersinaging.com.
KRISTA BORBELY
ClarkLindsey
Urbana