Carle Clinic not covering vaccines
I am very disappointed in the way Carle is handling how they administer the shingles vaccine. My mom went to the doctor, and instead of being told to go to the pharmacy for her shingles vaccine, they gave it to her in the clinic.
Insurance refused to pay for it. She was charged $621 that she had to pay out of pocket.
A Health Alliance representative has told us that this has been happening a lot to other people as well. Carle needs to do better and be more transparent with informing their patients that this will not be covered.
Most people cannot afford to pay it.
TRISHA MOHR
Tolono