Carle must serve all patients
What is up with Carle Physicians Group? Many of us retirees have had the same Carle doctors for over 25 years. Primary-care physicians recommend specialists in the Carle system. Carle Foundation Hospital has been our hospital of choice.
I have nothing against any of the physicians who have faithfully served our needs. Many are top notch in their fields.
It would seem that the CEOs only look out for the bottom line. How does that help a person who is ill?
Don’t get me started on health insurance companies, who also only look at the bottom line and waste our health care premiums on slick, multi-page brochures.
At 80-plus years, I’m not inclined to find new doctors to treat me. Carle needs to step up and serve the retirees who have helped make them prosper for years.
VIRGIE YOUNG
Champaign