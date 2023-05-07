Carle response predictable
Regarding the recent article on safety ratings of local hospitals, it does not surprise me that Carle dropped in the ratings.
As with any “guilty” subject, Carle denies the reported issue and attempts to discredit the grading organization.
Carle’s lack of integrity is clearly on display by its reaction to its falling grade. This displays a clear lack of integrity and desire to improve its poor performance.
Others have welcomed the reports as a way to improve their performance.
Not Carle.
This comment bears no reflection of the nurses or doctors at Carle. They can only do what the failing administration will allow.
BARNEY BRYSON
Urbana