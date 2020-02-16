A bona fide local charitable organization the size of Carle should pay local property taxes to support the schools that will educate future staff and children of staff. And streets and highways that allow patients, ambulances and staff to access medical care. And police and fire protection.
Shrugging off a fair share of these vital community services is not the behavior of a genuine charitable organization.
With medical pricing so opaque in this country, the claim of charitable contributions needs to be backed by ongoing detailed accounting.
What is to stop Carle from charging more to some or all patients so it can pretend to give charity to a few? If Carle is charging, over all its billings, the same or more than competitors, there is no charity. The state or county should impose price controls if Carle’s billings seem inconsistent with a charitable operation.
Anecdotally, patients complain of high costs at Carle and a $200 “facilities fee” for walking in the door.
And surely charity is not offered to every patient. That means part of Carle’s operation is for profit. Carle should pay taxes, as any charitable organization must, on that majority of its business that does not offer charity pricing.
Carle should contribute “in lieu” payment for services to the community if it is truly nonprofit. Or the courts or state should step in with price controls to enforce genuine charitable practices.
MAX KUMMEROW
Urbana