Carle’s facility fee way too high
Until I retired this year, I had Health Alliance through the University of Illinois and paid the premium and co-pays without giving it much thought.
I am now on Medicare, and my supplement is a high-deductible plan with a spending account from which I pay Medicare-approved charges.
In March, I did the advised first annual “Medicare Wellness” visit with my primary care provider. Although with most Medicare supplement plans, this visit is at no cost to the patient, with my plan, there was a charge of $325, negotiated by Medicare to $164.15 that I paid from my spending account.
A couple of weeks later, I saw on the MyCarle portal a bill for the identical $164.15. Thinking it was a double billing in error, I contacted customer service. I was informed that this was for a facility fee. The representative sent me more detail, and it turns out the facility fee was $755, adjusted through Medicare to $164.15.
The visit was at the Mahomet clinic, not at a hospital. Since lab work had been done in November just before my retirement, the visit was basically an interview. Before Medicare negotiated the amounts, it appears the sticker price for this visit is over $1,000, three-fourths of which is the facility fee, for nothing more than walking through the door.
I am shocked at the exorbitant amount of the facility fee, which apparently Carle charges for no reason other than it can.
ALFONSO VALDES
Mahomet