Carrying gun invites trouble
When I went to J.W. Eater Junior High in Rantoul, we didn’t run around with guns. We pushed boundaries, but not with implements of death.
When children like Jordan Richardson step into the big-boy world, carry and pull a gun on someone, they should expect a response. Live by the sword, die by the sword.
Unfortunate as it seems, it is time to come down hard. As Ms. Kirby stated, “genuine Black males” are needed in the lives of young people.
I question how well she knew him; maybe not as well as she thought.
Rantoul administrators and the community are attempting to raise the community from the void of the long-closed Chanute Air Force Base. The Rantoul Family Sports Complex, refurbishing downtown, and I am sure there is more on the way.
There is plenty of opportunity for these children. They should put the guns down and pick up responsibility and maturity. They ought to make something of themselves besides a bump in the ground.
BARNEY BRYSON
Urbana