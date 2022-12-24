Cash gifts raise questions
Piatt County departments and agencies should not accept monetary gifts from Apex Clean Energy.
Apex is the company behind the proposed Goose Creek wind farm in northern Piatt County. Public hearings on the wind farm are currently underway, and there is an upcoming vote by the county board on whether to approve the project.
Since 2019, Apex says it has awarded Piatt County organizations, including the county, grants totaling more than $140,000. One of the grant recipients has been the Piatt County Mental Health Center, a county agency that has received Apex funding three times.
The most recent gift paid for an iPad tablet.
Mental health center Director Tony Kirkman has been prominently featured in newspaper advertising and in a video posted on the Apex Facebook page touting the company’s generosity.
This situation begs some questions.
How much money has come to the county from Apex prior to the upcoming county board vote on approving the wind project? Shouldn’t the Piatt County Mental Health Center be told by its county overseers to return the Apex donations?
Why have Kirkman and his staff participated in making a promotional video for Apex? Are county board members oblivious to this situation? Or are their votes for sale to the highest bidder?
Piatt County residents deserve answers. If, however, county officials don’t have a problem with the gifts to the mental health center, the county could logically ask Apex to help fund renovation projects at the nursing home, courthouse and jail.
RAY SPENCER
White Heath