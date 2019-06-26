It is very disappointing to hear that Jeannie Cooke of the Danville Area Convention and Visitors Bureau and state Rep. Mike Marron think a casino in Danville is a good thing.
A casino does not bring a good reputation to a city in the eyes of many people, including many businessmen.
New businesses are not going to be drawn to Danville any more than they are flocking to the state of Illinois. In fact, statistics show that successful millennials are leaving the state.
Now, according to a Tribune article, Gov. J.B. Pritzker is wanting to change the gaming board, which has uncovered wrongdoing and inappropriate associations in the past. This could open the door for organized crime to move in even more.
We know that gambling promoters are paying the legislators with cash for campaign purposes.
Remember when Springfield first said the lotto was going to solve the school’s financial problems?
We are looking up a dark alley to see a casino replacing good city management to solve financial problems.
Downtown Danville looks better all the time, and we have new city leadership. I am praying our city aldermen say no to Chicago and Springfield.
LINDA JONES
Danville