Cast ‘yes’ vote for forest preserves
This fall, Champaign County election ballots will include an opportunity to increase your support of the forest preserve district. Please vote yes.
Together, the district’s preserves — Homer Lake, Lake of the Woods, Middle Fork River, River Bend, Sangamon River and the Kickapoo Rail Trail — offer something for everyone, and most of what they offer can be enjoyed without cost other than the very modest tax support we county residents provide.
Whether you enjoy visiting manicured gardens or native prairie, a museum or covered bridge, fishing or boating, a Dark Sky adventure, a swimming beach or educational programs, hiking or cross-country skiing miles of quiet trails, sighting migrating song birds or ducks and Sand Hill cranes, golfing or renting a well-appointed facility to host your own event, the district meets your needs.
For years, it has done all of this and more for less than 10 cents per $100 of assessed valuation. In other words, owners of a $200,000 home pay only $58 a year to the district. But these funds cannot be stretched to replace aging picnic shelters, repair eroding dams, resurface essential roadways, meet requests for expanded educational programming and care for natural resources.
Your yes vote will add less than $10 a year to your tax bill if you own a $200,000 home. But it will help the district address long-delayed needs and ensure that it continues to serve our community.
Vote yes — for yourself and all who enjoy the preserves.
DIXIE SMITH
JACKSON
Urbana