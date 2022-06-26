Celebration was great fun
One-hundred-fifty years is something to celebrate, and the community of Bismarck recently did it in a big way.
I am grateful to the Bismarck Men’s Club, which spearheaded the celebration, and to the many organizations and individuals who made it happen.
Festivities were kicked off June 16 with an ice cream social at the Bismarck-Henning Elementary School, hosted by the Newell Township Historical Society.
The June 17-18 weekend started with a very informative presentation telling about the Myersville community and the beginning of Bismarck by a member of the Historical Society at the Northside Church of Christ, where memorabilia and yearbooks from the local schools were displayed, along with photos from past Bismarck Fairs and other community events. Also displayed were a uniform and artifacts from the Civil War.
A parade was led by the grand marshal, who was honored as the oldest resident of Bismarck at the ice cream social, and Bismarck’s mayor. Several organizations made floats, and along with Bismarck’s fire trucks, antique cars, tractors, walking groups and a Shriner’s group. It was a fun parade.
The Newell Township Museum was open for visitors, and at Lion’s Park, which had been updated and cleaned by volunteers recently, there were activities for children, food trucks, craft booths, a car show and entertainment on the stage.
The evening ended with a fantastic fireworks display. It took a lot of hard work to do all this, but the people of Bismarck made it happen.
BETTY J. HALL
Danville