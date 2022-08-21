Cemetery visit was revealing
We stopped at a rural church cemetery south of Urbana the other day and spent a half-hour wandering among the grave markers.
Weathering had made some of the oldest ones unreadable. The stones told us only that someone had lived here and died, and that someone else had cared.
Until the 1920s, many of the readable ones were in German. Then all were in English — the result, maybe, of passions and prejudices stirred by war.
We noted the relatively large number of infant deaths in those days, and the fact that many husbands outlived their wives by decades.
That reminded us of changes since then in infant and maternal medical care, birth control, and women’s gains in autonomy and control over their own bodies.
Some gravestones hinted at the dynamics of migration. Members of several of the families were born in Schleswig, a part of northern Germany jutting out between the North and Baltic seas.
They arrived here during an era of war, revolution and the militant consolidation of Germany under Prussia.
We understood the attraction of homesteading a prairie away from all that, even far from home.
It was a pleasant summer day. The cemetery was well kept, spacious and attractive.
Historians say that in 19th century America, cemeteries were not just a place to bury the dead, but a space for relaxation, reflection, reminiscence and enjoyment of life in their company.
True, even for two strangers who stopped on the spur of the moment to look around.
JOHN PALEN
Urbana