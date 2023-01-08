Champaign panels are a failure
For over a year, two of Champaign’s advisory boards and commissions have been in free fall due to failure by the city council to provide oversight and take action.
Neither the Human Relations Commission nor the Citizen Review Subcommittee, which is under the former’s umbrella, meet with required regularity. Instead, meetings for both are canceled without explanation or called off due to lack of a quorum.
The HRC, which is supposed to meet monthly, has achieved a quorum only once in the last 12 months. This means it conducted an official business meeting only once in 2022 because too few members were in attendance. Only six of the nine seats on the committee are even filled.
The CRS, scheduled to meet every two months, has no chair, and only three out of its five seats are filled. It met only twice in 2022.
Elected city officials are to blame, since all commission members must be appointed by the mayor and city council. Perhaps the upcoming election will yield newly enlightened council members who are aware that only active oversight of the HRC and the CRS will ensure that actual meetings and public participation take place.
Until then, the city’s claim on its website that its boards and commissions “perform a vital role in making our democracy work at the local level” simply does not ring true.
EMILY KLOSE
Champaign