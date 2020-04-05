Now that the mayor of Champaign has been given emergency powers, I have a suggestion for her: Suspend the confiscatory sales taxes imposed on restaurants in town. The restaurants are hurting enough because of the current situation, why not give residents an incentive to patronize them?
If she chooses not to, then I suggest that residents take a short drive to one of the small towns surrounding Champaign and patronize their restaurants instead. Depending on where you go, you can save up to 5 percent on the sales tax portion of the bill, as well as help a business that may need it more than the local ones.
KEVIN KRALL
Dewey