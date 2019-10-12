In a rapidly growing area like ours, wonderful charities and generous supporters are too often underappreciated.
As an example, I was recently a guest at the Champaign Buffalo Wild Wings, which is conducting an internal competition to assist the Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club, which does such a fantastic job of helping young people improve their lives.
However, it is not just this charity or this business that contributes to our community.
Businesses and individuals all over the area are extremely generous to many, many worthy recipients. That is a community spirit of giving — on both ends — that makes for a better tomorrow for so many.
This is but one case of what makes the Twin Cities unique. Givers in every form are the lifeblood of a community.
I have lived here almost 75 years, and the charities, institutions, businesses, individuals, public service institutions and mostly the people are why I will spend the rest of my life here.
TIM JOHNSON
Champaign