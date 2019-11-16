I have a few suggestions for better communicating changes to any future schedule or format of The News-Gazette.
1. Announce the change on the front page in a noticeable manner soon after the decision has been made.
2. Announce the change again the day before the scheduled change takes place, again on the front page.
3. Change the answering system so that when people call, they can hear the message about the change without having to wait for minutes trying to speak to an operator.
I think if this had been done with the recent major change, it would have been more accepted by the readership.
REBECCA BARE
Champaign