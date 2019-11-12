We are moving quickly into 2020 and the next presidential election. I have my opinions and I respect those of others if those opinions do not infringe on everyone’s guaranteed rights of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
I will be thinking of many things when making my electoral decision in 2020, including health care, the environment, social justice and economic equality. I will also be considering the role the United States plays in the world and whether we are perceived as a just and moral leader in the world.
I want to share a couple of things that will help me as I analyze the candidates. I hope they are of some value to others.
In a 1978 speech by Jimmy Carter he stated: “A country will have authority and influence because of moral factors, not its military strength; because it can be humble and not blatant and arrogant; because our people and our country want to serve others and not dominate others. A nation without morality will soon lose its influence around the world.”
When looking at a candidate’s character, something often attributed to biblical sources may be food for thought: The seven deadly sins.
These sins are listed as lust, gluttony, greed, laziness, wrath, envy and pride. A person demonstrating most or all these sins doesn’t have the character I want in a leader.
GEORGE HESS
Ivesdale