Your character determines worth
I write in response to Mr. Jackson’s asserting that Darion Lafayette, the man who shot and killed a Champaign police officer, was a person of “worth.”
A person’s worth is measured by his or her actions and their contributions to their families and communities.
What kind of worth is there in someone who beats another human being? What kind of worth is there in dealing drugs? What kind of worth is there in knowingly breaking the law?
The worth of person is measured by the legacy they leave behind. If that legacy is full of good, then, yes, it should be celebrated and honored. If that legacy is bad, that, too, should be acknowledged and learned from.
I once was told all the good you do in this life can be undone by just one bad thing, and that one bad thing will be your legacy.
DARRYL MAPLE
Thomasboro