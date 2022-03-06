Character, not color, counts
In light of the increased racial tension that is gripping the nation, I would like to recommend a book: “Somerset Homecoming,” by Dorothy Spurill Redford.
Redford spent 10 years researching her enslaved ancestors who lived and labored at Somerset Place Plantation in North Carolina. She also traced the descendants of the other slaves and the descendants of the plantation owners as well.
The first homecoming in 1986 brought together 2,000 descendants of Somerset Place’s slaves and owners. This event acknowledged, validated and honored the contributions of the men, women and children who once lived and worked there. Other homecomings have since been held. At the first homecoming, a gentleman touring the plantation house for the first time remarked, “We did right good work.”
Dorothy Redford served as executive director of the North Carolina Somerset Place State Historic Site from 1990 until her retirement in 2008. She was influential in transforming the interpretation of slavery at Somerset Place and in creating a model of inclusive interpretation that included reconstruction of some of the slave cabins.
In 1997, Thomas Jefferson’s plantation, Monticello, held its first homecoming, and a similar event was held at Pope’s Creek Plantation in Virginia in 1999.
As Redford brought together people who were connected to a particular place and time, regardless of their race, ethnicity or background, my hope is that we as a nation can come together as one and not be separated by the color of our skin.
EMBER DAVIS
Monticello