Charge those who profited
The front page of the March 3 Sunday N-G had the photos of 10 Illinois politicians (both D and R) convicted or indicted for corruptions.
But where are the photos and conviction records of the CEOs, board members, executives of the corporations who not only paid off these politicians, but who greatly benefited financially from the laws and regulations that they consciously paid for?
Without punishing the providers of the funds, corruption in federal, state and local governments will continue.
Those that provide the finances for corrupting politics for benefit of profiteers must be punished with heavy prison sentences and expropriation of multiples of the money they made from the laws and regulations that they received. And the funds from the expropriations need to be returned to the customers/population that was harmed by the corrupt acts.
Punishing the corrupt politicians is at best a stop-gap measure. The lasting solution is the severe punishment of the profiteers.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana
EDITOR’S NOTE — Commonwealth Edison has paid a $200 million fine and is cooperating with the criminal investigation. A former company vice president has pleaded guilty. Four other company officials — ComEd’s former president and three company lobbyists — have been indicted and are awaiting trial.