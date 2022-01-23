Charging parents may be solution
On Nov. 30, 2021, a Michigan high school sophomore was arrested in a mass shooting at his school.
A few days later, his parents were charged with involuntary manslaughter for failure to secure a 9 mm pistol allegedly used in the massacre. As this sad and horrific case works its way through the justice system, one might wonder if this case can be used to increase the focus on holding parents/guardians criminally liable for the criminal actions of their children.
Specifically, when a gun is used and the parents knew or should have known about the criminal intent of the child, or if the parents actively or passively assisted or supported the underage child’s possession and criminal use of a gun.
By expanding the criminal responsibility to the parents for the gun crimes of their children, might that enhanced responsibility lead to greater accountability?
JOHN GRAHAM
Champaign