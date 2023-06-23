Charging Trump a travesty
Prosecuting former President Donald Trump criminally for what was basically a contentious, unresolved negotiation over handling presidential records is a monstrous perversion of the law.
It attacks and mocks our country’s very essence as “a nation of laws, not men.”
What began as a dispute under the National Records Act, a law carrying no apparent enforcement mechanism, was deviously morphed by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the attorney general and a special prosecutor into a prosecution under the Espionage Act, a law carrying criminal penalties up through the death sentence.
So the prosecution is at bottom a travesty actually constructed as “fruit of the poisonous tree.”
And politically, the fact that the prosecution targets President Joe Biden’s leading challenger for re-election even magnifies the impact and gravity of the situation.
In the context of the deep divisions ginned up in the nation in recent years, since 2016 particularly, the combination of these two aspects, legal and political, puts our nation now on an uncertain, potentially unstable and dangerous path to a destination unknown.
This prosecution should never have been brought, and it could not have been without full approval of Attorney General Merrick Garland and Biden. Wiser heads must now prevail to convince the president to call it off.
Failing that, the Supreme Court should timely intervene to do so.
Lynn McLinden
Danville