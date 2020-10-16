Chaundra Bishop has great résumé
It is so important that we elect someone with a high degree of independence and accountability to the Champaign County Coroner’s Office. And it is just as important that that person has the ability and vision to make the office work for everyone.
I know that Chaundra Bishop will ensure the office serves all the people of Champaign County efficiently and compassionately. Bishop will ensure that the work is done with as much transparency as possible, and she will put people first.
With her vast public-health experience, her time working for our community on the local coronavirus response, her master’s in public health and her undergraduate studies in biology and chemistry, Bishop has the unique qualifications and forward-thinking ideas that our community needs.
And we all know this is a time when we need more science with compassion.
I know we can count on Bishop. She has my vote, and I hope she has yours.
ADANI SANCHEZ
Champaign