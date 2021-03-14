Cheating is campus contagion
I recently read an article in Forbes magazine that left me feeling like I must be a relic from a past age.
Apparently, students can pay $14.95 a month for Chegg Study, a service that provides answers for those enrolled. They are provided by 70,000 freelance experts in India knowledgeable in advanced math, science, technology and engineering that provide step-by-step answers to questions posted by subscribers.
They are online 24/7. The pandemic has boosted the usage: 69 percent growth in the third quarter over previous year, with nine-month revenue surging 54 percent to $440 million through September.
Its stock price has tripled, and the company is now valued at more than $12 billion. Of the students interviewed for the article, all but four admitted they used the site to cheat. That included students at prestigious universities: Columbia, Duke and Brown.
Chegg is aware cheating is a problem and said it is addressing the issue.
Linda Trevino, a Penn State professor who wrote “Cheating in College,” said roughly two-thirds of college students cheat.
The problem is that Chegg Study is used by students to cheat on tests. If students aren’t willing to invest time and effort into their education, how much will they miss?
If the answers are provided online by people in India, are we going to end up a country of ignoramuses? The cheaters are cheating themselves out of an education. I hope that the University of Illinois is making an effort to discourage cheating on campus.
CONSTANCE ALMY
Indianola