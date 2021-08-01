Check health
stats on locals
Hypocrisy is a condition that we have come to expect in some members of society, but generally assume absent in those assisting us. We expect those individuals to “say one thing and then do another,” representing the hypocritical contingent in any community and generally could care less.
However, until recently I never thought the condition would afflict those members around us that have sought and secured with our trust, respect and support. But I recently learned that less than 50 percent of New York City police officers had received the vaccine for COVID-19.
As I have now been made more aware of the voids in the foundation of a healthy future I feel it essential to suggest that The News-Gazette inquire and publish data from local police agencies, hospitals, nursing homes, etc.
It is one thing to be made aware of the various fields of sunflowers in our area, the fate and frustrations of Illini athletes, and the uniqueness of various sites in our region.
But it is much more important to garner the facts on the percentages of those who serve us and subscribe to the preventive process. I call upon the paper to quell some of the rumors, reassure the readership, and make an effort to ease the animosity that has arisen in our everyday environment.
We deserve that knowledge too!
GREG CONNOR
Champaign