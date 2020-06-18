Check out night sky on weekend
This coming weekend (June 21) brings us a new moon, meaning a dark sky all night; a great time to do a little stargazing.
With COVID-19 suspending organized viewing sessions with the CU Astronomical Society, readers can still get outside on their own. This weekend, Jupiter rises in the southeast just after 10 p.m. with Saturn following about a half hour later.
The true treat for summer skywatchers is the Milky Way, stretching overhead from the south to northeast. Take a break, grab your binoculars and witness your home galaxy.
Unfortunately, people rarely see the star clouds of the Milky Way with the lights in town. Thank goodness we have the state’s first (and only) “dark sky park” in our own backyards.
It’s only a 40-minute drive to the Middle Fork River Forest Preserve, northeast of Rantoul. There are still night lights at the Middle Fork, but they all now face downward.
With no upward-directed light, the skies are the darkest you’ll find in Champaign County. For those who want a quick look, I recommend the Waterfowl Management Area, north of the campground, where there is an accessible parking lot. For those who want to stay longer, the Swartz Campground is now open, and they are taking reservations online.
Hopefully CUAS will be able to resume sharing the sky with telescopes soon, but take advantage of a moon-less sky to experience your universe!
DAVID LEAKE
Champaign