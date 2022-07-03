Check the facts on abortion
Facts matter. Fact: There is no constitutional right to abortion. The U.S. Constitution doesn’t mention abortion, but it does guarantee our right to life.
Fact: Biology is the study of living beings. Biologists recognize that life begins at conception.
Fact: Genetics is the study of how traits are passed from parents to their offspring. Geneticists recognize that our DNA is present at conception, DNA that determines the many characteristics making each person a unique human being, including our eye color, skin color, gender, race, fingerprints, etc.
Fact: Many Americans have connections to adoption. Everyone who was adopted is obviously a human being.
Fact: Size doesn’t determine humanity. People come in all sizes. A pre-born baby is smaller than a newborn, who is smaller than a toddler, who is smaller than a teenager. Living beings grow throughout our lives.
Fact: Level of development doesn’t determine humanity. A 4-year-old girl can’t have children because her reproductive system isn’t yet fully developed. We develop over the course of our lifetime.
Fact: Location doesn’t determine humanity. We remain human whether we are inside our home, at the grocery store, or at a park. A pre-born baby resides temporarily in the location of her mother’s womb.
Fact: Dependency on others doesn’t determine humanity. Newborn babies, toddlers, those with kidney disease relying on dialysis, people with heart disease using pacemakers and defibrillators, and adults with dementia cannot survive without help from others and medical assistance. Many people rely on others to remain alive throughout many stages of our life’s development.
Fact: Over 2,000 babies are aborted daily.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign