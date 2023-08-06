Chief claims don’t hold water
I have never seen a specific, concrete example of how Chief Illiniwek has harmed anyone.
Those who believe Chief Illiniwek is harmful should explain why the Florida State mascot is not harmful. What is the inherent difference between these symbols that makes one harmful and the other not harmful?
Keep in mind that the support of a particular tribe is not inherent to the symbol.
Chief Illiniwek was accused of being a “racist” symbol.” But racism is the belief that a certain race is inferior. Love and admiration for the Chief has nothing to do with such a belief. Do false accusations of racism cause harm?
If Chief Illiniwek is truly inherently harmful, then why does the Native American Guardian Association support the Chief? Is it because NAGA has too much integrity to slander Chief supporters or to use the Chief for propaganda purposes?
JOEL CARTER
Moline