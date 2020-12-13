Chief haters
can’t be appeased
I write in reply to the recent Chicago Tribune article, “The Chief still Haunts the Halls.”
Chief Illiniwek was the symbol of the University of Illinois, never a mascot. He does not haunt the University of Illinois’ halls, but he still lives in the hearts of those who saw him.
Perhaps in earlier times, the Chief was less respectful. But by the time the 1960s started, Chief Illiniwek was a respectful representation of memory.
Those who portrayed Chief Illiniwek were required to learn and teach the history of the mythical figure the Chief represented. He was a symbol of respect to all Native Americans, performing only his ritual dance.
A small minority of leftists (less than 20 percent of students and alumni were in agreement with the proposal to ax the Chief and even less after the heavy-handed NCAA edict for a respectful icon, while others have a Native-dressed figure riding on a horse and throwing a spear) whined, screamed, protested, disrupted and were hateful until they got their way.
The Chief is long gone, but are the critics satisfied? Heck no. They started to attack the music and or tried to ban drumbeats at halftime or anytime. The hateful left is never satisfied.
DAVID MARRONE
Urbana