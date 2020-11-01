Childhood a crucial factor
I have been blessed to see several generations grow up in my lifetime, and I believe that what happens to a person before he or she is 6 years old has a big effect on what kind of person he or she is in later life.
I need to know about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ childhoods before I can consider voting for them for a leadership position in the government of the United States of America.
Grown-up people can’t be blamed for their childhood, but they shouldn’t be given authority over a country as big as ours.
JOHN ALBIN
Newman