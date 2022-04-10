Children need more oversight
Two actions might help stop street violence and crime, both difficult.
Require young men to talk with their father — or a similar father figure — for a periodic attitude check, and get schools to flag kids going astray early. Recently, a study from the University of Zurich gave indirect support to the latter approach.
Researchers in a European study linked factors such as family income, success in school and low self-control to criminal activity. They found that bad grades were a good predictor of crime: The better the grades, the less crime.
Regarding property crimes, like theft, they were predicted by a child’s risk tolerance and impatience. And as to violent behavior, poor self-control was found to be a strong predictor of “violent drug or sex offenses.”
Most teachers could accurately assess their students on these factors. And with that, society would have a good opportunity to prevent crime early on. We need only develop interventions to direct easy-to-spot troubled kids toward those professionals able to help.
Given resolute school administrators, names could be shared with law enforcement whenever interventions fail. That might anger the “children shouldn’t be stigmatized for their adolescent behavior” crowd, but from my experience, an overly hands-off approach only helps fledgling criminals stay their self-destructive course. If it takes a village. We should intervene before things get out of hand, not after.
Parents will try to shield their kids no matter what, but those normally admirable impulses are wrong when they leave a community vulnerable and hurting.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign