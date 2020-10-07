Ear infection offers lesson
In September 2009, I took my 4-month-old daughter to urgent care for an ear infection. I had switched insurance on July 1 of that year.
Health Alliance wouldn’t pay until I was able to forward documentation from the prior insurance company that I was covered prior to July 1, as it stated that this ear infection could be a preexisting condition.
It was hard to imagine my daughter having an ear infection for over two months, but I could not convince the Health Alliance representative. This is the kind of nonsense we may all be needing to deal with again. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, 129 million Americans under age 65 are at risk of having their insurance threatened due to preexisting conditions.
There is a current threat to the Affordable Care Act in all three branches of federal government, and with an election coming soon, it seems a good time to remind everybody what a preexisting condition is.
By definition, it means any diagnosis a person has prior to their coverage beginning. This does not just mean a cancer diagnosis, as in the case of the wife of U.S. Rep Rodney Davis, R-Taylorville. It means heart troubles, asthma, diabetes, depression — even an ear infection.
Before the ACA, people with these preexisting conditions had their coverage denied or granted at an inflated premium, or were given waiting periods prior to having coverage.
Remember the absurdity of my 4-month-old daughter with her preexisting ear infection when voting against President Donald Trump. Or think how you can best help Shannon Davis; vote against her husband this November.
DR. RAVISHANKAR HASANADKA
Urbana