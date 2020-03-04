“When America sneezes,” so goes an old adage, “the world catches a cold.”
Here’s an update: When China sneezes, the world quarantines its citizens.
America is a young country. It’s been the world’s superpower in recent decades. China is an old civilization (5,000 years). It was the world’s superpower for several thousand years.
A very young Chinese Communist Party continues with a form of government China has known for 5,000 years: absolute centralized power. Rationale: better absolute power than nationwide chaos.
But there’s a difference between the previous 5,000 years and the current 50-or-so years. Emperors were sons of heaven and answerable to heaven (God). Currently, President-for-life Xi Jinping, an atheist, is answerable only to the Grim Reaper.
China, when Mao Zedong died in 1976, was in utter ruins. Mao’s Red Guards had roamed the country for 10 years — smashing relics, burning books, torturing teachers, disobeying parents. About 36 million Chinese died of starvation from 1958-62.
It was a silent, tombstoneless holocaust. Communism does not work.
From the smoldering ashes of 1976, the phoenix has risen. Chinese culture under capitalist communism/socialism has remarkable resilience. At its heart is its wise, wizened commitment to education.
America should continue to open its educational doors to China.
Ancient China, my 35-year research avers, worshiped the same God as that in the Bible. In 1949, there were 4 million Christians. Today, there are 150 million Christians. Soon, there will be more Christians in atheist China than Christian America.
What if American and Chinese Christians sneeze simultaneously? The world would be blessed.
LAWSON LAU
Mahomet