China’s emissions are the problem
The U.S. is considering spending over $300 billion on climate change in pending legislation.
We would be better off to throw the money into the street and hope it absorbs carbon as long as China is on the planet. The U.S. has responsibly reduced total carbon output from 5.7 tons per annum to 4.8 billion tons over the last 15 years.
Meanwhile, China’s emissions increased over 300 percent to almost 11 billion tons per year. China has been the biggest carbon emitter on Earth since 2006 and continues to increase its share every year.
In 2020, it built 38.4 gigawatts of coal-fired plants, and in 2021, it was 33 gigawatts. There are plans for 43 new coal-fired plants this year.
The fact is that we are all on the same planet and share the same atmosphere, and China is spewing out almost a billion tons more carbon every year.
The rest of us will never be able to spend enough or do enough to overcome China. We will ruin our economy and hard-earned standard of living and break the treasury (wait, we are already $30 trillion in debt) just so China can keep on puffing carbon into our shared atmosphere.
I suppose we will just keep our finger in the dyke until it bursts.
MARK PETTY
Arcola