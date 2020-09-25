Choice is clear
for president
Please take the time to make an informed choice for the coming election. It may be the most important vote you will make in your lifetime.
The choices could not more different.
President Donald Trump stands for the Constitution, especially the right to bear arms, the freedom of speech and religion. He believes in the sanctity of human life. He is for the freedom of individuals to have a job, start a business, work to better themselves and provide for their families. He supports the police and is for legal immigration. We have enjoyed a record economy through the lowest unemployment rates in decades, higher stock-market gains and many new jobs.
Joe Biden stands for abortion on demand through the third trimester paid for by our taxes. He wants to ban guns and defund the police and says little about the violence in the streets of our large cities. He proposes to raise our taxes to an unprecedented level. His green new deal would eliminate fossil fuel and destroy millions of jobs.
Please don’t vote for a party. Vote for the man whose values and desires for America match your own.
RICHARD ZELLERS
St. Joseph