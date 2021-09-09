Choice not as simple as it seems
In “We all have a choice in life” (Aug. 24), Professors Sheldon Jacobson and Janet Jokela paint a simple picture of the pandemic — but perhaps it is too simple a picture.
They report the SARS-CoV-2 virus is raging again, fueled by the delta variant. They offer dazzling statistics of its resurgence. Their answer, of course, is the mRNA vaccine and its boosters.
What they neglect to mention is that the PCR test, long the standard for detection of COVID-19 and the source of much of their data, has quietly been deemed unreliable by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which has told labs around the country to gear up for a different test by the end of the year.
What’s most alarming about this shift is that the PCR test — which has done severe damage to our economy, to the mental health of our children, and to the psyche of the American people — has quietly been discarded without the least remorse expressed by those who pushed it for the past 18 months.
Other overlooked, or at the least undervalued statistics, have been the 1,517,211 injuries and 9,027 deaths allegedly associated with the vaccines, as reported to the CDC’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System database. Some would argue such numbers are exaggerated; others would argue the opposite.
Meanwhile, into this complicated situation enter the political class, who relish their new power. If you want to see where this may be heading here, check out Australia, where martial law rules and citizens are beaten into submission.
JOSEPH BAUERS
Champaign