Choose your
side carefully
When King David in the Bible was a teenager, he kept sheep for his dad. He would look up at the stars at night. They did not have the light and air pollution that we have today.
Psalm 8:3-4: “When I look at your heavens, the work of your fingers, the moon and the stars, which you have set in place, what is man that you are mindful of him, and the son of man that you care for him?”
If you counted every grain of sand on every seashore on every beach in all the world, it probably would not equal the total number of trillions and trillions of stars.
David basically looked out at God’s creation and wondered why he would give us the time of day or why he would put up with us.
When I see the looting, arson and killing going on in our big cities, I wonder the same thing.
One day, God’s patience will end, and he will act. Chose carefully whose side you want to be on.
Psalm 14:1: “The fool says in is heart, ‘There is no God.’”
God will call the atheist and the phony religious people who give lip service to God to account one day.
BILL DENNY
Urbana