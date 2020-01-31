I would like to share a record of Jesus’ conversation with Pontius Pilate just before he went to the cross, in the book of John, chapter 18, verses 36-38.
“Jesus answered, ‘My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting, that I might not be delivered over to the Jews. But my kingdom is not from the world.’ Then Pilate said to him, ‘So you are a king?’ Jesus answered, ‘You say that I am a king. For this purpose I was born, and for this purpose I have come into the world — to bear witness to the truth. Everyone who is of truth listens to my voice.’ Pilate said to him, ‘What is truth?’”
You only have three choices: 1. Madman; 2. Deceiver; 3. God. All born-again Christians know Jesus Christ is God and listen to his voice.
BILL DENNY
Urbana