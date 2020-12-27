Christmas a time of spiritual joy
An angel greeted shepherds with good news: “There has been born for you a savior, who is Christ the Lord.” More angels appeared, raising voice in praise: “Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth, peace among men with whom God is pleased.”
Thirty-three years later, two travelers were returning to Emmaus from Jerusalem, where they’d learned that their long-awaited Messiah had been crucified. Now, all hope of salvation seemed gone.
But the risen Christ joined them along the way and chided their ignorance of scripture: “Was it not necessary for the Christ to suffer these things?” Starting from Moses and continuing through the prophets, He explained all the writings concerning himself found in the Old Testament.
They couldn’t get enough! They invited him to their home, and there they realized that this was their savior! Jesus then disappeared, leaving them to marvel: “Were not our hearts burning within us ... while he was explaining the Scriptures to us?”
Angels had declared to the shepherds the promise of peace to those “pleasing” to God, but how was anyone to meet that criterion? Fortunately, three years of Jesus’ earthly ministry had shown that the ones pleasing God are those simply trusting him. That chosen group of believers includes Bethlehem shepherds, as well as two travelers to Emmaus. How about you?
May all who gather at table this Christmas season be gifted with the experience of a wonderful spiritual “heartburn” for Jesus Christ, our rock and our redeemer.
DON EARLY
Rantoul