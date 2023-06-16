Christmas theme A-OK
A common mistake that Tedra Ashley-Wannemuehler made in her May 28 Letter to the Editor is not noticing that there are two separate Christmas seasons here and elsewhere in much of the world.
In Western Christianity, the season begins Dec. 25 and continues through Jan. 1 (the octave of ...) or Jan. 5 (12 days of ...) or Feb. 2 (presentation of the Child Jesus and/or purification of his mother).
In some churches, one can obtain free poinsettas on Groundhog Day due to the final removal of Christmas decorations.
Here and elsewhere in several non-Christian countries like Japan, a secular Christmas season begins before Halloween and ends Dec. 25. The point is “shop until you drop,” which is contrary to the teaching of all major world religions.
The theme of “Christmas in July” for our local July 4 parade is commendable. Participants may use or ignore the theme or use it in one of its two meanings.
One important thing worth celebrating on Independence Day is our own freedom of religion.
Not only should non-believers be spared from overzealous proselytes, but believers should be safe from militant secularists.
ROBERT M. DOYLE
Champaign