Christmas theme plain wrong
I recently read that the theme for this year’s Champaign County Freedom Celebration Fourth of July parade is going to be “Christmas in July.”
The Fourth of July is one of the rare secular holidays that we have in this country. It is completely inappropriate to link it to a Christian celebration. Christianity is not the official religion of the United States (in spite of what many would like to believe). The Fourth of July should include all Americans, and making “Christmas” the theme of the parade excludes those of other faiths and those who choose atheism.
Furthermore, don’t you think we have enough Christmas between October and December? I do.
Tedra Ashley-Wannemuehler
Champaign